The Pennsylvania State Police Troop C – Punxsutawney Station is investigating a theft that occurred on Nov. 17 at 6 a.m. as an unknown woman and man wearing face masks entered Walmart located at 1102 Million Dollar Highway, Fox Township, Elk County.
The two actors went to the electronics section and utilized a crowbar that they brought into the store with them to smash open a display case which contained various cellular phones. The two actors grabbed over $25,000 worth of cellular phones and placed them into a rug scrubber vacuum box.