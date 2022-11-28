The Pennsylvania State Police Ridgway Barracks announced on Monday that they are searching for James A. McClellan, age 92. McClellan is reportedly 6 feet tall with white hair and weighs 165 pounds.
McClellan is operating a 2011 blue/gray Honda CRV bearing Pennsylvania registration LYM8947.
McClellan was last seen in the area of Trout Run Road, Benezette Township, on Nov. 28 at 9:35 a.m.
PSP believe McClellan may be at special risk of harm or injury.
Anyone with information on McClellan is asked to contact PSP immediately by calling 911 or the PSP Ridgway Barracks at 814-776-6136.