Residents Reminded to Report Outages, Use Caution During Severe Weather, and Give Utility Crews Room to Work Safely
As much of Pennsylvania braces for the possibility of snow, ice and freezing rain, the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PUC) reminds households of the steps they can take to prepare for, and recover safely from, storm-related power outages.
Additionally, the PUC cautions residents to give utility crews ample room to perform their repair work – for your protection as well as theirs – and to use extra care when traveling, watching for utility crews working along streets and roads and slowing down in work areas.
The PUC encourages residents to consider the following tips before a storm strikes your community:
Know Your Utility Hotlines - Write down, print or save toll-free outage hotlines for your electric utility and/or your natural gas utility, which are listed on your monthly bills and posted on the PUC website.
Keep Your Cell Phone Charged – A well-charged phone will keep you in contact with your utility, other emergency services and family members during any power outage.
Secure Supplies – Keep necessary food, medicine and other supplies on-hand, including batteries for flashlights.
Should you lose power during a storm, keep the following points in mind:
Call Your Utility Hotline to Report Outages - Do not assume that the utility already knows about your outage or that others have already called.
Keep Clear of Wires - Do NOT touch or approach any fallen lines.
Stay Away from Objects or Puddles in contact with downed power lines.
Do NOT Try to Remove Trees or Limbs from power lines.
Pre-Charge Cellular Phones or keep a portable cell phone charger on hand. Plan to use a corded phone, cordless phones won’t work without electricity.
Do NOT Call 9-1-1 to Report Power Outages – report those to your utility. Calling 9-1-1 to report non-emergency issues like service outages can take resources away from other emergencies. SPECIAL NOTE: If you see a downed power line, immediately call your electric utility and/or 9-1-1.
Safety While Waiting for Power to be Restored
Households should consider the following tips to help stay safe until power is restored:
Use Flashlights or Battery-Operated Lanterns for emergency lighting. Avoid using candles or other potential fire hazards.
Turn Off Lights and Electrical Appliances except for the refrigerator and freezer. When power comes back on, it may come back with momentary "surges" or "spikes" that can damage equipment.
Leave One Light On - After you turn the lights off, turn one lamp on so you will know when power is restored. Wait at least 15 minutes after power is restored before turning on other appliances.
Use Generators Safely - If you use a generator, do NOT run it inside a home or garage or anywhere close to a window or vent. Also, connect the equipment you want to operate directly to the outlets on the generator, not your home's electrical system, which could shock or injure utility crews working on nearby power lines. Additional generator tips are available here.
Check on Elderly Neighbors and those with special needs who might need additional assistance.