On February 5th, 2022, three of the Punxsutawney Groundhog Club Inner Circle Members and Punxsutawney Phil came to the Logyard in Kane for a visit.“Phil is at least 136 years old,” said Punxsutawney Groundhog Club Inner Circle Member and Punxsutawney Phil’s handler, A. J. Dereume, “He came into our care in 1886. Groundhog Day in Punxsutawney as we know it today started in 1887. It has been going since then.”Dereume, also known as Rainmaker, explained the names given to the Club Members. Dereume said, “We all have names. Everyone has a name that was bestowed on them by the President of the Groundhog Club when you get brought into the Groundhog Club Inner Circle, mostly weather-related. With me today are The Thunder Conductor (Dave Gigliotti) and The Shingle Shaker (Tom Dunkel).“Anybody in the world can join the Groundhog Club. The Inner Circle is the Board of Directors. Our job is to literally take care of Phil and to make sure his holiday happens. A lot of people don’t get that part of it. There are fifteen of us, it’s a club and our soul purpose is to perpetuate the legend of Punxsutawney Phil.”Dereume talked about Mrs. Phil and their home in Punxsutawney. “Her name is Phyllis and they live together in the Punxsutawney Library. There is a zoo exhibit in the corner of the library. It’s probably about a 12x12 natural habitat. It’s where I go every single day to feed them and to make sure they are safe, comfortable, and happy. There is a big picture window that looks out into our local park and another picture window that looks to the interior of the children’s section of the local library. There are a couple of good ways to get a good glimpse of them.”The Kane Republican asked A. J. Dereume if he had a message from Phil. Dereume responded, “He says six more weeks!” Dereume laughed and continued, “I will say that leading into Groundhog Day I kept telling everyone that Phil had a “spring” in his step and I thought it would be an early spring prediction. But, he ended up saying six more weeks. What I ended up inducing from all those thoughts was that the spring in his step wasn’t six more weeks, he was saying, “Buddy, get me the heck out of this carrier and get me back in my borrow. I’m going back and I’m hibernating! Let’s go back to sleep! The winter is still going to hang around for a little bit.”. So, Phil’s message is that everybody should hunker down, cozy up, and enjoy these six more weeks of nice winter weather and spring will be coming soon enough.”The Kane Republican asked Dereume if there was anything that he wanted to add for the Punxsutawney Groundhog Club Inner Circle. Dereume replied, “We appreciate the Logyard. This is a pretty cool partnership that has come about with the Prognosticator Pils which is a beer that was made in homage to Phil and his February prediction.“I am quite humbled by the fact that my arm made it onto the label of the beer holding Phil. So, I thought that was pretty cool. I’m a pretty lucky guy because I get to hang with a super famous groundhog every day of the year.“We really do appreciate the partnership. Kane and Punxsutawney are just a stone’s throw away from each other. We all are in the PA Wilds. We all are directing tourism to each other from one direction to another. That’s what it’s all about for all of us up here in rural Western Pennsylvania, just to grasp that tourism, swell as it comes to our direction, and give everybody a good time and make them remember being here and to give them a reason to come back.”
Punxsutawney Phil and Inner Circle Club visit Kane
- By Theresa Auriemmo Special to the Republican
