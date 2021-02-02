2-2 Punxsutawney Phil

Pictured Tuesday morning at Gobbler's Knob is A.J. Dereume, Punxsutawney Phil's handler.

 Photo by Alan Freed/The Punxsutawney Spirit

Punxsutawney Phil announced that he saw his shadow during the annual Groundhog Day ceremony in Punxsutawney on Tuesday morning, predicting six more weeks of winter. Be sure to check out Wednesday's edition of The Daily Press for a full story on this year's virtual Groundhog Day event courtesy of the Punxsutawney Spirit. 

