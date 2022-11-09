Quesenberry family gathers to plant memorial tree

ST. MARYS - Family members of Edward and Gail Quesenberry gathered recently for a memorial tree planting at Luhr Park on Chestnut Street in St. Marys.
The ceremony was recently hosted by the City of St. Marys Shade Tree Commission during which a Red sunset maple, also known as Acer rubrum ‘Franksred’ was planted in the park.
In attendance were members of the Shade Tree Commission as well as Matthew Quesenberry, Sr. of St. Marys and his brother Dave as the tree was in memory of their parents. Edward Quesenberry passed away this year at the age of 81 and his wife Gail passed away in 2017 at the age of 76.
A plaque commemorating the event is situated in front of the tree. It reads, “The roots of a family tree begin with the love of two hearts.”