Quesenberry family gathers to plant memorial tree

Standing from left to right are Paul Jones, Dave Quesenberry, Azure Urley, Matthew Quesenberry, Jr. Donna Aunkst, Clate Aunkst, Megan Quesenberry and Cly Hornung of the Shade Tree Commission. Present but not shown in photo was Molly Quesenberry.

 Photo submitted

ST. MARYS - Family members of Edward and Gail Quesenberry gathered recently for a memorial tree planting at Luhr Park on Chestnut Street in St. Marys.

The ceremony was recently hosted by the City of St. Marys Shade Tree Commission during which a Red sunset maple, also known as Acer rubrum ‘Franksred’ was planted in the park.

