ST. MARYS - In a unanimous vote, the St. Marys Area School District Board of School Directors elected current Assistant Superintendent Harley D. Ramsey as the district’s next superintendent.
Ramsey will serve a fiveyear term beginning Sept. 1, 2021 until Aug. 31, 2026. SMASD’s current Superintendent Brain Toth has announced his retirement at the conclusion of the 2020-2021 school year.
The vote took place during the school board’s monthly meeting on Monday evening. Ramsey’s approved salary is $126,500.