ST. MARYS - A total of 69 students completed this year’s Kindergarten Readiness Program hosted by Dickinson Center, Inc. in conjunction with the Saint Marys Area
School District.
The main goal of the program is to acclimate the students to their respective schools, learn school rules, peer interaction skills, routine of their school day, music, physical education, letter and sound recognition and a daily art activity.
The program, offered to all incoming Kindergarten students, takes places two days a week for 2.5 hours each day. It included activities to promote fine and gross motor development, literacy, and phonemic awareness.
A breakdown of the students who attended include 53 who are enrolled at South Saint Marys Street, nine students at Fox Township Elementary and seven students at Bennetts Valley Elementary.