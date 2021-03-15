ST. MARYS - Spring is popping or at least the crocuses and snow-drop flowers are. The St. Marys Heritage Preservation Group (SMHPG) is also getting ready for spring as part of the downtown flower project.
This year has been more challenging than ever for the group due to the coronavirus.
The SMHPG is hoping to perk up emotional spirits in observing colorful flowers throughout downtown, after many were socially isolated due to the virus and not being able to do the things that normally would boost spirits. The blossoms seem to smile back at those admiring them.
The COVID-19 pandemic has caused many problems for the project, one of which impacts the group’s budget. The group is hoping for some help. The flowers will be coming soon, therefore donations would be welcome. Donations can be made to the SMHPG and sent to the St. Marys Area Chamber of Commerce at 53 S. Michael St., St. Marys, PA 15857.