ST. MARYS - With only four selections on the General Election ballot, Elk County voters made their voices heard on Tuesday.
A total of 13,716 ballots were cast by Elk County’s 20,225 registered voters. This results in a nearly 68% voter turnout. Elk County consists of 29 voting precincts.
Election results are not yet official as mail-in votes will be tallied within the next few days.
Late Tuesday evening the Elk County Elections Office show Republicans swept the Elk County races with the top vote getters including U.S. Senate candidate Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz, Republican Doug V. Mastriano for governor,
The U.S Senate race initial results for Elk County show Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz with 9,114 votes compared to Democrat John Fetterman with 4,049 votes.
In the gubernatorial election, Republican Doug V. Mastriano and his running mate for lieutenant governor candidate Carrie Lewis Delrosso garnered 8,583 votes compared to Democrat Josh Shapiro and his running mate Austin Davis received with 4,826 votes.
U.S. Congressman for the 15th District incumbent Republican Glenn “GT” Thompson received a majority of votes at 10,234 compared to Democratic candidate Mike Molesevich with 3,353 votes.
State Rep. Republican Mike Armanini (75th district) earned 10,223 votes while Democrat Erica Vogt received 3,375 votes.