St. Marys Area Christmas Day Dinner

ST. MARYS - Over 400 meals were delivered to area families and individuals last year thanks to the volunteers behind the St. Marys Area Christmas Day Dinner project. 

Reservations are currently taking place for this year’s dinner for those who find themselves alone or physically unable to cook for themselves and their family. The free dinner is open to area residents including those in St. Marys, Kersey, Bennetts Valley, Johnsonburg and other outlying areas. Meals are available by delivery only this year as in the past few years. 

