ST. MARYS - Over 400 meals were delivered to area families and individuals last year thanks to the volunteers behind the St. Marys Area Christmas Day Dinner project.
Reservations are currently taking place for this year’s dinner for those who find themselves alone or physically unable to cook for themselves and their family. The free dinner is open to area residents including those in St. Marys, Kersey, Bennetts Valley, Johnsonburg and other outlying areas. Meals are available by delivery only this year as in the past few years.
Ed Schlimm, Christmas Day Dinner chairman, said this year’s meal will consist of ham, turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, a roll, beans, cranberry sauce, a slice of cake for dessert and a special treat of chocolate covered pretzels made by Goblin Chocolates in St. Marys. Meals are distributed from the First United Methodist Church's (FUMC) on North St. Marys Street in St. Marys.
Schlimm noted the dinners typically include enough food for multiple meals.
Anyone requesting a dinner(s) should contact Carol Cunningham, the program’s co-chair, at 814-781-7401 by December 22. Callers should provide the number of meals being requested and an address where they will be delivered.