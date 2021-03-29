ST. MARYS - Several local residents were in attendance at this month’s St. Marys City Council meeting to voice their disagreement over the city’s new change to a flat rate sewer fee.
St. Marys Mayor Chris Pletcher reported the city has received multiple comments about the new sewer rate.
In September 2020 council discussed restructuring the sewer billing by moving to a flat rate system rather than a consumption based fee. In November they approved a resolution for a $50.50 flat rate fee beginning January 1. The motion was passed by a 6-1 vote with Councilman Andrew Mohney casting an opposing vote.
Jerome Sorg has been a frequent visitor to council meetings respectfully addressing council on the matter.