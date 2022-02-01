ST. MARYS - In an effort to help make sidewalks safe during winter weather, the City of St Marys would like to remind its residents that all sidewalks must be shoveled and cleared of all snow and ice, to allow for safe pedestrian passage.
“We must all keep in mind that our sidewalks are used for pedestrians walking or using mobility scooters to businesses, work, school, or shopping; no matter what time of year it is. If your sidewalk is not shoveled, pedestrians may be forced to use the streets, creating a greater hazard for them, or even motorists,” stated Matt Young, City of St. Marys code enforcement officer.
The city’s ordinance states all snow, ice, stones and debris must be removed from the sidewalk abutting any public street or road within 12 hours after the snowfall has stopped.
Sidewalks with snow remaining on them after 12 hours may be cleared by city personnel or a contacted service under the city manager’s direction. If this occurs, the city has the right to collect the cost of such removal and a municipal claim penalty that will be imposed from the property owner.
The city’s code officials will be actively ticketing property owners that have not maintained their sidewalk. This entails an initial warning via a door hanger, followed by a ticket if no action is taken to clear the sidewalk.
Additionally those who utilize private snow plowing should pay attention to where the snow is being piled. The ordinance states “snow shall not impede upon the free line of sight of intersections, or even the entrance of a driveway.” Snow should also not be piled along the side of streets, as it narrows the roadway may make it impossible for the city’s public works department or PennDOT to adequately clear snow for safe travel.
Residents should also refrain from parking along streets and cul-de-sacs if significant snow accumulation is predicted. This will assist the crews in removing the snow in a timely manner.
Residents are reminded that even if they personally do not use the sidewalk there are plenty of people that do. City officials suggest lending a hand if a neighbor or a relative cannot take care of their sidewalks as it may help build community spirit.
Additional tips to remember during snow/ice accumulation events:
•Get outside as soon as possible - Fresh, powdery snow is easier to clear than wet, compact snow. Shovel after every few inches of accumulation.
•Work slowly and take breaks - Shoveling snow is exercise. It raises your heart rate and blood pressure. Pause every now and then to prevent exhaustion. Take time to drink plenty of water to stay hydrated.
•When de-icing sidewalks, mix ice melt with sand. It helps reduce the amount of ice melt used and provides extra traction. Spread the mix evenly in layers. Spread a thin layer before the bad weather hits and then a second thin layer afterwards.
•Keep in mind using rock salt as it works at temperature above 5° F. Ice melt with calcium chloride works when it’s below 5° F. It can melt ice in temperatures as low as -25° F. Consider scooping up the extra salt. After the ice melts, scoop up any excess and throw it away.