FOX TOWNSHIP - Barking dogs topped the agenda at Wednesday evening’s Fox Township Supervisors monthly meeting.
Several residents were in attendance to follow-up on their initial concerns they presented to the supervisors during their June meeting, regarding noise resonating from a new dog kennel facility located on Shelvey Summit Road in Kersey.
Last month the residents were advised to allow the township 30-days to investigate their complaints and to inquire with the township solicitation, John Thomas based in Ridgway, regarding the matter.
On Wednesday, Supervisor Dave Mattiuz stated the township has not yet received any response from the solicitor. Supervisors Matt Pontzer and Randy Gradizzi said they each visited the kennel and spoke to the owner as well as observe the noise level of the barking dogs. Pontzer and Gradizzi said they made multiple visits to the neighborhood. Solicitor Thomas also visited the area of concern.
Upon speaking with the kennel owner Pontzer said they house anywhere from 15-20 dogs on weekends and holidays.
“I love dogs, but it’s a tough one. I can’t say we’re done with it at all,” Pontzer said. “It might be a couple months until it is resolved.”
The residents said they plan to continue to follow-up on the issue and are considering contacting Thomas directly to keep channel of communication open.