Retired teacher appointed to school board vacancy

ST. MARYS - The St. Marys Area School District Board of School Directors welcomed a new member to the board on Monday evening as Julie Bish was appointed to fill the unoccupied term for Region 2.
Bish is filling the seat left vacant by the departure of former school board member Mark Greenthaner.
Prior to her appointment, Bish briefly presented her reasoning for wanting to serve on the board. As a long-time teacher at St. Marys Area High School, Bish recently retired in June and expressed her wish to serve the community in some capacity.
“I was going to take a year off, then I was made aware of the unfilled position(s) on the school board. I figured if not me then who,” Bish said.
She emphasized her deep commitment to public education and giving every student a chance regardless of their income or zip code.
“I know the challenges faced by teachers, students and administrators,” Bish stated.
In her previous role, Bish was a representative of the district’s teachers’ union in which she said she maintained a good repertoire with the district’s administration.
Lou Murray, school board member, asked Bish what she believes are some of the district’s current needs. She replied that buildings and grounds are a top priority due to aging buildings and infrastructure along with providing inclusivity to all students.
“It’s incredibly important to me that all students feel included, welcomed, wanted, needed and cared for,” Bish said.