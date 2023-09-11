Retired teacher appointed to school board vacancy

Julie Bish is shown being sworn-in as the newest member of the St. Marys Area School District Board of School Directors as she filled a current vacant position on the board. Notary Bobbi Ginther administered the oath.

 Photo by Amy Cherry

ST. MARYS - The St. Marys Area School District Board of School Directors welcomed a new member to the board on Monday evening as Julie Bish was appointed to fill the unoccupied term for Region 2. 

Bish is filling the seat left vacant by the departure of former school board member Mark Greenthaner. 

