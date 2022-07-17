The Keystone Elk Country Alliance’s annual Ride for the Elk motorcycle ride rolled through St. Marys on Saturday afternoon, with participants making their way down Brusselles Street for a stop at the Straub Brewery Visitor Center & Tap Room.
Ride for the Elk rolls through St. Marys
