Rotary donation to Parks & Rec

Danielle Schneider, St. Marys Parks and Recreation Department director, is shown with Bob Roberts of the St. Marys Rotary Club.

 Photo submitted

The St. Marys Rotary Club recently donated $5,500 to the City of St. Marys Parks and Recreation Department through the 2022-2023 Sponsorship Initiative. 

The funds will be used for the construction and installation of two message centers to be located centrally at Benzinger and Memorial Parks. 

