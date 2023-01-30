The St. Marys Rotary Club recently donated $5,500 to the City of St. Marys Parks and Recreation Department through the 2022-2023 Sponsorship Initiative.
The funds will be used for the construction and installation of two message centers to be located centrally at Benzinger and Memorial Parks.
The message centers will provide the residents of St. Marys will information regarding the parks including daily schedules, community, and county related events, as well as any safety or maintenance notifications. The message centers will aid the parks in their ability to advertise, ensure residents are well aware of important notices regarding the parks and enhance the overall look of its facilities.
The units will be constructed by Kennedy Signs and made out of composite lumber along with the installation of Lexan glass, a strong, transparent, and temperature-resistant resin that takes the place of glass. They will measure roughly 4 ft. x 6 ft.
Opportunities to place fliers and such within the message centers will need to be approved by the Parks and Recreation Department.