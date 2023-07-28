Salvation Army and Kinetic by Windstream teaming up for back to school bash

Pictured are just a few of the back to school items that will be on hand for The Salvation Army and Kinetic by Windstream back to school bash. 

 Photo submitted

RIDGWAY- Back to school season is in full force, and The Salvation Army is teaming up with Kinetic by Windstream for parents and students to gear up for the new school year. 

These two will  host a back to school bash on August 11 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at The Salvation Army. 

