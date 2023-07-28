Salvation Army and Kinetic by Windstream teaming up for back to school bash

RIDGWAY- Back to school season is in full force, and The Salvation Army is teaming up with Kinetic by Windstream for parents and students to gear up for the new school year.
These two will host a back to school bash on August 11 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at The Salvation Army.
Items that will be given out include backpacks, school supplies, and other essential items while supplies last.
Backpacks will be handed out at The Salvation Army on 245 Main Street. This back to school bash is open to all students in Elk County entering kindergarten through grade 12.
These students must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.