Save pollinators, stop raking

Blossoms like on this peach tree need pollinators. Pollinators need leaf cover. Leaves will eventually decompose, so let them lie.

 Photo by Mary Bowers

ELK COUNTY – You know what’s great about Earth? We live here. And we all need to take care of our home because no one likes a sloppy roommate. So, let’s make a day of it!

Earth Day, April 22, started in 1970. Senator Gaylord Nelson of Wisconsin and his fellow conservation activists chose this day carefully – a weekday between spring break and finals. 

