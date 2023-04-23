Save pollinators, stop raking

ELK COUNTY – You know what’s great about Earth? We live here. And we all need to take care of our home because no one likes a sloppy roommate. So, let’s make a day of it!
Earth Day, April 22, started in 1970. Senator Gaylord Nelson of Wisconsin and his fellow conservation activists chose this day carefully – a weekday between spring break and finals.
Elk County has all sorts of native birds, bumblebees, butterflies, beetles, and bugs. They thrive on our native plants and tuck their eggs under leafy blankets. So cozy, nestled in our flower beds and tree lines.
This would be fine if we weren’t in fickle Pennsylvania. According to the Farmer’s Almanac, the last expected frost date for our area this year is May 20. Raking up the leaf cover too early exposes larvae to the frost, and those little babies will die. No pollinator babies means no pollinator adults to buzz and flutter around all summer.
For the sake of our environment, put the rake down. At least until after May 20.