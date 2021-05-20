ST. MARYS - On May 22, Patrick Schlimm of St. Marys will culminate his educational journey at the United States Military Academy as he will graduate with two degrees from the storied institution.
“I am very excited to serve my country in uniform after preparing to do so for the last four years,” Schlimm said.
Culminating his 47-months at West Point, Schlimm will earn degrees in English and political science.
“I believe that both of these fields will significantly assist me as a military leader. I also had a lot of great teachers and mentors in both high school and at West Point that made me want to continue to study these areas,” Schlimm said.