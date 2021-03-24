featured
Scholarship established in honor of late musician
ST. MARYS - The late Jerome “Jerry” Troha of St. Marys frequently shared his talent for music throughout the community as he often performed on his accordion at various events and senior care facilities.
Recently the Jerome “Jerry” Troha Music Scholarship was established in his honor by the Slovene National Benefit Society (SNPJ) Lodge 581 and the North Central Pennsylvania Slovenian Polka Boosters.
The scholarship is available to 2021 graduating seniors from Elk County Catholic and St. Marys Area high schools. One senior from each school will receive a scholarship for $250 to further their studies in music or a related field. Strong consideration will be given to a student who plays the accordion, as a special way of remembering Troha.
“This scholarship does not emphasize academic excellence. Dedication and a passion for sharing of music is a priority,” noted a press release from the SNPJ and Polka Boosters Steering Committee,
