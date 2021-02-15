2-15 Sons of American Legion

The St. Marys Sons of the American Legion Post 103 presented a $7,500 check to Elk County Community Foundation Executive Director Paula Fritz Eddy on Monday night to make their scholarship fund self-sufficient. Information about the scholarship, as well as information on other scholarships currently available for area high school seniors, can be found on the Elk County Community Foundation's website, https://elkcountyfoundation.org/.

