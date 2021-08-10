ST. MARYS - A large number of personnel items were approved during Monday evening’s St. Marys Area School District Board of Directors meeting.
A contract between SMASD and Emilee DeMay as a school psychologist services was approved, beginning July 1, 2021 until June 30, 2022, at a salary of $59,340. After that time the contract will renew on a yearly basis.
Resignations were submitted by Sara Eckert, paraprofessional at Fox Twp. Elementary, effective July 26 and from Amanda Poirier, an aide, effective July 28.
A sabbatical was approved for Julie Newton for the first semester of the 2021-22 school year.