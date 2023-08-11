ST. MARYS - As back to school quickly approaches the St. Marys Area School District Board of School Directors approved a full agenda of personnel items during their recent meeting ranging from new hires and support staff, transfers, resignations and supplemental contracts.
Numerous job descriptions were approved including secretary to the high school principal, secretary to the assistant high school principal, high school guidance secretary, high school receptionist, Student Activities Coordinator, classroom-based paraprofessional, confidential secretary to the director of support services, confidential secretary to the assistant superintendent, confidential secretary to the district superintendent, confidential secretary to the business manager.