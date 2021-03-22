ST. MARYS - The St. Marys Area School District Board of School Directors approved several personnel items during their recent meeting.
Among the latest personnel changes approved by the St. Marys Area School District Board of Directors are support personnel, health aide, and the awarding of numerous supplemental contracts.
• Suzanne Smith was hired as a part-time classroom aide at SMAHS effective Feb. 22, at a rate of $9.85/hr. for 5.5 hours/day for five days a week.
• Loretta Saleh was hired as a health aide substitute for all schools at a new contract pay rate.