Among the latest personnel changes approved by the St. Marys Area School District Board of Directors are a renewed contract, resignations from retirees, the awarding of numerous supplemental contracts and unpaid personnel leave.
The contract with SMASD Business Manager Ginger Williams was renewed for six additional years.
The board also approved a one-time early retirement incentive plan for professional personnel.
A sabbatical for teacher Fawn McMackin for the second and third marking periods of the 2020-21 school year was re-classified to a contributing special sick leave as per the Public School Employees’ Retirement System (PSERS) requirements.
Four teachers submitted their resignation as retirees including Tara Burford, a South St. Marys Street Elementary School teacher; Mark DeMuro, a St. Marys Area Middle School teacher; Judy DePrator, a South St. Marys Street Elementary School teacher; and Fawn McMackin, a St. Marys Area Middle School teacher. All of the resignations are effective June 4, 2021.