ST. MARYS - A presentation heavy agenda was in store for the St. Marys Area School District Board of School Directors during their monthly Tuesday evening meeting.
Boys and Girls Club of St. Marys staff and representatives were in attendance at the meeting along with several SMASD elementary school teachers who all discussed the success of the club’s tutoring program. The club recently partnered with the school district in offering a tutoring program in which teachers are on hand at the club to offer assistance with homework.