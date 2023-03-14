ST. MARYS - A full agenda was covered during the March regular meeting of the St. Marys Area School District Board of School Directors on Monday evening.
Among the agenda items was a contract with Aramark as the exclusive provider of custodial, grounds and maintenance management services for the school district. The contract amount of $1,224,772 includes a staff of two full-time managers, 18 full-time employees and five full-time equivalent employees. Aramark maintains services of all four school buildings at South St. Marys Street and Fox Township elementary schools, St. Marys Area Middle School and St. Marys Area High School along with the outdoor classroom, the Dutch Country Stadium field house, all athletic practice and game fields including Berwind Park for baseball.