ST. MARYS - Various topics were discussed during Monday evening’s St. Marys Area School District Board of School Directors meeting.
During the superintendent’s report, Superintendent Harley Ramsey described the St. Marys Area High School pool repair project as a “heavy one” and they have been looking at it very closely. Recently various stakeholders who utilize the pool, including sports teams, clubs and organizations met to discuss the annual usage of the pool. Ramsey said he also reached out to North Central Regional Planning and Development to look at additional funding and other potential grant funding.