SSMSE Guaranteed Energy Savings Agreement

Shown is a piece of equipment at South St. Marys Street Elementary School which would be included in renovations suggested at the building as part of a Guaranteed Energy Savings Agreement.

 Photo submitted

ST. MARYS - The St. Marys Area School District is looking into extensive renovations at two of its elementary schools. On Monday evening, the SMASD Board of School Directors approved a notice to proceed with a Guaranteed Energy Savings Agreement between the school district and McClure Company, a Harrisburg-based firm. In the past the district has conducted extensive renovations under the same type of agreement. 

Superintendent Harley Ramsey explained this means the district plans to do a project with the company but are still determining what project that will be. Currently they are focusing on work at either South St. Marys Street or Fox Township elementary schools.

Tags

Recommended for you