ST. MARYS - The St. Marys Area School District is looking into extensive renovations at two of its elementary schools. On Monday evening, the SMASD Board of School Directors approved a notice to proceed with a Guaranteed Energy Savings Agreement between the school district and McClure Company, a Harrisburg-based firm. In the past the district has conducted extensive renovations under the same type of agreement.
Superintendent Harley Ramsey explained this means the district plans to do a project with the company but are still determining what project that will be. Currently they are focusing on work at either South St. Marys Street or Fox Township elementary schools.