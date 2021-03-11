ST. MARYS - The St. Marys Area School District Board of School Directors will consider extending the contract with ESS, an education staffing company, which the district currently utilizes.
SMASD Superintendent Brian Toth stated that ESS is proposing a three-year contact extension with the district as well as a 50 cent raise per substitute per day and a 25 cent raise per support staff substitute. ESS provides substitute teachers, paraprofessionals, and other school support staff to the school district.
The current pay rate for substitutes is $131.90 per/ day which would increase to $132.40 per/day. Toth said in past years, the pay rate for substitutes was figured on a percentage basis rather than a monetary basis.
During the school board’s regular monthly meeting on Monday, Toth stated that ESS’ fill rate pre-pandemic was 84%. This year their fill rate is currently at 71%.