A significant group attended Monday evening’s SMASD Board of School Directors meeting in which the decision was made to close BV Elementary.

ST. MARYS - After months long deliberation the St. Marys Area School District Board of School Directors voted 6-3 to close Bennetts Valley Elementary School, effective for the 2023-24 school year.

The Monday evening meeting was moved from its usual location in the high school library to the high school auditorium in order to accommodate the significant crowd on hand. In attendance were a mix of concerned BV residents, parents, faculty and some students. 

