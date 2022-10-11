ST. MARYS - After months long deliberation the St. Marys Area School District Board of School Directors voted 6-3 to close Bennetts Valley Elementary School, effective for the 2023-24 school year.
The Monday evening meeting was moved from its usual location in the high school library to the high school auditorium in order to accommodate the significant crowd on hand. In attendance were a mix of concerned BV residents, parents, faculty and some students.
School board members were seated on stage where they listened to an array of comments. The comments varied between meeting attendees with some voicing pleas to keep the school open, some utilizing various statistics to prove their point and others with argumentative and fiery words.
The 6-3 vote consisted of six yes votes cast by Stacy McKee, Lou Radkowski, Timothy Frey, Mark Greenthaner, Clythera Hornung and Melissa Lundin. The three no votes were cast by Lewis Murray, Kathy Blake and Chrissy Keebler.
The topic of the potential school closure was the final item on the meeting agenda. After the vote was cast the meeting was adjourned which was followed by emotional and angry reactions from the audience. While several attendees could be observed wiping way tears, other took to shouting comments at the school board.
Earlier in the meeting several BV residents spoke during visitors comments. Each speaker garnered a round of applause by the audience.