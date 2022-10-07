ST. MARYS - The St. Marys Area School District Board of School Directors made quick work of the agenda during their Tuesday evening workshop.
The board reviewed the upcoming agenda for their upcoming Monday evening meeting during which time they will decide the future of Bennetts Valley Elementary School, voting to close the school or keep it open.
John Bricen, a Bennetts Valley resident and member of the Save Our School group, offered brief comments during the workshop. He provided an information sheet to board members which include minor calculations regarding cost and savings to close BV.
According to Bricen’s calculations, the school district would save $640,000 or two percent of their $31 million budget, if they opted to close BV.
“I think with a little hard work and time, you can find that two percent,” Bricen said,
He suggested raising taxes for the next two to three years, adding that although he doesn’t like the idea of a tax increase it is the reality of the situation. Bricen also said the lack of tax increases throughout the years is no fault of the current school board, but rather on previous school boards.
“I know you’ve done your due diligence, but you need to take that extra step,” Bricen said.