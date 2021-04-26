ST. MARYS - The St. Marys Area School District Board of School Directors approved several personnel items during their recent meeting.
Among the latest personnel changes approved by the St. Marys Area School District Board of Directors are retirements, a resignation, hire of homebound personnel, awarding of numerous supplemental contracts, unpaid leaves of absences
Among the resignations submitted were those from:
•Christopher Gankosy, music teacher retiring as of June 4, 2021
•Mattie Maletto, special education teacher, retiring as of June 4, 2021
•Jeffrey Slaughenhaupt, mid-level mathematics teacher, retiring as of June 4, 2021
•Rachelle Kastner, 12-month attendance secretary, as of March 26, 2021