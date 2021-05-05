ST. MARYS - St. Marys Area High School students had the opportunity to experience the voting process as part of a participatory budgeting project introduced by the student government.
The voter initiative for budgeting allowed students to choose between five projects which would improve various aspects of the school ranging from installation of charging stations, bathroom improvements, providing needed art supplies and installing bleachers. The project would be funded by student government.
Over 400 students or 65% of the student body participated in the election which took place on Thursday.
“I think participatory budgeting is incredibly beneficial in getting students involved in the school, making them feel involved, and giving real, democratic power to students to improve the school and affect change. Thus far, it's been a great success,” said Aidan Bobik, SMAHS student government president.