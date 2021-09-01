School’s back in session for 2021 in St. Marys
ST. MARYS - St. Marys students were welcomed back for the 2021-22 school year Thursday.
As students exited busses and private vehicles, outfitted in colorful and whimsical backpacks, new clothes and shoes, many had a pep in their step as they made their way inside local schools.
Students entering the buildings were greeted by faculty and staff who helped calm those with first day butterflies by escorting them to their classrooms.
South St. Marys Street Elementary School Principal Chrissy Kuhar described the first day back to school as fabulous.
“Our faculty and staff spent lots of time over the last few weeks getting our school and our classrooms ready for the kids. Seeing them walk through our doors, with smiles and excitement, provided the perfect start to the school year,” Kuhar said.
She explained during the first day back students and faculty spent time getting to know each other, as well as going over all the routines of the school day.
“We will continue to do all we can to provide a safe and healthy environment so that we are able to continue in person learning.” Kuhar said. “We are all excited for this to be a great year.”
