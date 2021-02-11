featured
Search continues for missing Ridgway resident
- Amy Cherry
A Ridgway resident remains missing from the Pittsburgh area where he was last reported seen on January 23.
The search continues for Thomas Hughes, 25, a native of Pittsburgh, who was visiting his sister’s home in Beechview at the time of his disappearance. Hughes was currently residing in Ridgway with his girlfriend Regan Ruff and was employed as a laborer at Bluewater Thermal Solutions in St. Marys for the past four months.
It has been reported by Pittsburgh media outlets that authorities have conducted a detail search of the South Side Riverfront Trail where Hughes vehicle, a 2012 silver Volkswagen Routan, was found unlocked and with the keys in the ignition the day after he was reported missing on Jan. 24.
Reports state law enforcement searched the area on Friday, Feb. 5 in which patrol officers, bicycle units, the Special Victims Unit and River Rescue while the Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office utilized drones to search from overhead.
At the time of his disappearance Hughes was wearing a black T-shirt, dark blue jeans, black boots and a black Carhartt jacket. He is described as being 6-feet, 1-inch tall, about 260 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes.
According to Ruff, the evening Hughes went missing on Saturday, Jan. 23, he had locked himself in the bathroom at his sister’s home for two hours. The family initially thought it was a medical related issue since they had just finished eating dinner. Ruff stated out of nowhere Hughes rushed down the stairs and left the property driving her Volkswagen Routan van. This occurred at about 10:45 p.m.
Ruff said police have indicated to her they do not believe foul play is involved. She stated that Hughes was born and raised in Pittsburgh and his family has a camp in Ridgway. He moved in with her in June, although Ruff said the couple has known one another for about seven years. She added that his truck also remains in Ridgway.
“I just don’t know what to think,” Ruff said.
Anyone with information regarding Hughes whereabouts are asked to contact the Pittsburgh Police Special Victims Unit at 412-323-7141. On Monday a reward was increased to $10,000 for information leading to Hughes whereabouts
