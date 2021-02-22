Second dose clinic

Patients are shown receiving the second dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.

 Photo by Amy Cherry

St. Marys Pharmacy provided their 7,000th dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine during a mass vaccination clinic on Sunday. To date SMP has not wasted a single dose of the vaccine.

“It couldn’t have gone better,” said Molly Beimel, Pharm.D., SMP director of pharmacy.

New this time around was the addition of a nurse to every vaccination seat. The nurse helped to prep the patient then a pharmacist would step in to administer the vaccine. Beimel said this helped to significantly cut down on the total inoculation time. Approximately 40 nurses volunteered for the clinic.

Tags

Recommended for you