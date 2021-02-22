St. Marys Pharmacy provided their 7,000th dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine during a mass vaccination clinic on Sunday. To date SMP has not wasted a single dose of the vaccine.
“It couldn’t have gone better,” said Molly Beimel, Pharm.D., SMP director of pharmacy.
New this time around was the addition of a nurse to every vaccination seat. The nurse helped to prep the patient then a pharmacist would step in to administer the vaccine. Beimel said this helped to significantly cut down on the total inoculation time. Approximately 40 nurses volunteered for the clinic.