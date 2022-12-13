Secretary of Education praises SMASD’s career and tech endeavors

Pennsylvania Secretary of Education Eric Hagarty chats with a St. Marys Area High School during his visit where he learned about Dutch Manufacturing, the school district’s newest student-run business initiative. 

 

 Photo by Amy Cherry

ST. MARYS - St. Marys Area High School showcased an array of its programs on Tuesday during a visit with Pennsylvania Secretary of Education Eric Hagarty

St. Marys Area School District Superintendent Harley Ramsey said the purpose of the event was for Hagarty and his staff to see the educational improvements the school district has made, specifically around action learning and community engagement. State Representative Mike Armanini (R-Elk/Clearfield) was also in attendance for the visit. 

