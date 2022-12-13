Secretary of Education praises SMASD’s career and tech endeavors

ST. MARYS - St. Marys Area High School showcased an array of its programs on Tuesday during a visit with Pennsylvania Secretary of Education Eric Hagarty
St. Marys Area School District Superintendent Harley Ramsey said the purpose of the event was for Hagarty and his staff to see the educational improvements the school district has made, specifically around action learning and community engagement. State Representative Mike Armanini (R-Elk/Clearfield) was also in attendance for the visit.
Hagarty witnessed a first-hand look at what students are accomplishing through Dutch Manufacturing, the school district’s student-run business. From 3-D printing, traditional manufacturing, making tools and dyes to creating websites, learning accounting and human relations practices and utilizing public relation skills, students with varying interests can participate in the program and thus learn a wide range of skill sets which will benefit them in their future endeavors.
As a manufacturing enterprise, Dutch Manufacturing allows students to obtain a panoramic view of manufacturing while working collaboratively with regional manufacturers to design, manufacture, pack, and ship parts. The program brings together the district’s drafting and design and precision machining programs, while adding a unique pathway for students to be engaged in all aspects of a manufacturing enterprise which requires a critical blend of creativity, soft skills, and technical skills; all valuable assets regardless of whether students enter industry, college, or military after graduation.
“We’re here to learn about some incredible programming St. Marys Area High School is offering and creating career and college pathways for students that is really groundbreaking and a great example for other schools across the Commonwealth,” Hagarty said.