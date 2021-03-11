RIDGWAY-- State Senator Cris Dush (R-25) and Representative Mike Armanini (R-Elk/Clearfield) recently spoke regarding their objections to tolls on various I-80 bridges, with Dush even going so far as to want to tie Gov. Tom Wolf’s name to one of the bridges.
"I oppose the tolling of I-80 bridges," said Armanini in a telephone interview on Sunday, "until there is a serious discussion on how the Commonwealth plans to finance much-needed highway and bridge improvements; in every corner of the state."
Dush is taking his opposition to the plan into the legislature in a very public way and sent a memo to other legislators in late February asking them to help him make sure citizens identify one toll bridge with the person responsible for it.