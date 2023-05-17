Seniors celebrate in St. Marys

Office of Human Services/Area Agency on Aging Board members, Deanna Young and Rick Wehler helped serve seniors who came to celebrate the 50 year anniversary of the organization on Tuesday at the St. Mary Senior Center.

 Photo by Beth Koop

The Office of Human Services/Area Agency on Aging celebrated 50 years of service to the community on Tuesday afternoon at the St. Marys Senior Center.

See Wednesday's Daily Press for more details on the celebration.

