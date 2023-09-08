September brings Fall Fest to downtown St. Marys

ST. MARYS - The unofficial start of fall is upon us which means it’s time for the annual Fall Fest in downtown St. Marys taking place September 15-17.
Now in its third year at the Downtown Event Park on Depot Street the Fall Fest celebration offers a weekend full of festivities including crafts, food, an array of entertainment, a car cruise-in, large basket raffle, a folk Mass and a beer booth.
The festival will feature a total of 90 vendors, a substantial increase from last year, ranging from home-based crafters, businesses, clubs, organizations, church groups, sports teams and more.
The Fall Fest, situated behind the Depot Street Parking Garage, opens at 11 a.m.
on Friday, Sept. 15 and 9 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 16 and Sunday, Sept. 17. It concludes on Sunday at 3 p.m. with the basket raffle wrapping up at 2 p.m.
New this year is a Car Cruise-In taking place Sunday from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. It is being hosted by the Elk County Cruisers.