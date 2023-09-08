September brings Fall Fest to downtown St. Marys

The Fall Fest in St. Marys is set for September 15-17 at the Downtown Event Park. 

 

 File photo by Amy Cherry

ST. MARYS - The unofficial start of fall is upon us which means it’s time for the annual Fall Fest in downtown St. Marys taking place September 15-17.

Now in its third year at the Downtown Event Park on Depot Street the Fall Fest celebration offers a weekend full of festivities including crafts, food, an array of entertainment, a car cruise-in, large basket raffle, a folk Mass and a beer booth.

Tags

Recommended for you