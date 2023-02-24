ST. MARYS - With close to 400 items the annual St. Marys Rotary Club auction offers a wide array of products for those of all ages. This year’s live television event is right around the corner and set for Sunday beginning at 12:30 p.m.
Now in its 57th year, the auction is the club’s biggest fundraiser of the year. Items offered range from a variety of gift cards from many local eateries and shops, power tools, decor items, custom made fire rings, housewares, automotive items, cleaning products along with furniture such as mattresses and chairs. The auction boards listing all items for bid can be found on the rotary’s website at stmarysrotary.org