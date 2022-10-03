ST. MARYS - The St. Marys Area School District Board of School Directors approved several personnel items during their recent meeting.
Among the latest personnel changes approved by the St. Marys Area School District Board of Directors are new hires of school drivers, support personnel, awarding of numerous supplemental contracts, resignations, leaves of absences and transfer of support personnel
School vehicle drivers approved included: Laura Genevro, Debra Pontzer and Richard Wolfel, all from Muccio School Transportation.
Resignations were received from Cindy Kmetz as a cafeteria aide at South St. Marys Street Elementary effective August 29, Janette Nichols as a personal care aide at St. Marys Area Middle School effective August 22 and Angela Vollmer as a paraprofessional at South St. Marys Street Elementary effective August 16.