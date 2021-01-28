featured
Sewer rate change continues to draw comments
St. Marys residents continue to voice their disapproval over the city’s decision to change to a flat sewer rate, replacing the current consumption based rate.
Council approved the resolution in November by a 6-1 vote, with Councilman Andrew Mohney casting an opposing vote. The new rate for residential service took effect on January 1.
The new flat rate of $50.50 is a considerable hike for many residents, particularly the elderly or single person dwellings, who are now paying up to triple the amount of their previous sewer bill.
Offering a different opinion on the topic during the visitors comment portion of City Council’s January meeting was Aaron Bleggi, who thanked council for raising the rates stating “this has needed to happen for a really long time.”
Bleggi, who has 70 tenants in the city in a mix of residential and commercial properties, stated he has invested a significant amount of money in the city noting the importance of maintaining the sewer system and replacing aging infrastructure.
“It’s six months of pain, but in the end it was absolutely the right thing to do,” Bleggi said.
Jerome Sorg also spoke at the meeting, stating he believes sewer rates need increased, but not all at once.
Sorg emphasized that some residents who have bigger households or home-based businesses and use a significant amount of water are not being properly billed for that usage and are being supplemented by those attempting to conserve water or who only use a minimal amount.
