Shoe Sensation

(Pictured from left to right) St. Marys Shoe Sensation Store Manager Scott Webster, Market Sales Director, David Bateman, Elk County Veterans Affairs Director, Leslie Neal, and Elk County Veterans Affairs Deputy Director, Beth Foster started this year’s “Socks for Troops” fundraiser at the beginning of November.

 

 

 Photo submitted

This year marks the 11th year that the St. Marys Shoe Sensation on the Million Dollar Highway is collecting socks and boot laces for local military and veterans. 

The “Socks for for Troops” fundraiser in St. Marys is part of a regional chain of more than 220 retail stores participating in the event, which will continue until December 31.

