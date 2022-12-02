This year marks the 11th year that the St. Marys Shoe Sensation on the Million Dollar Highway is collecting socks and boot laces for local military and veterans.
The “Socks for for Troops” fundraiser in St. Marys is part of a regional chain of more than 220 retail stores participating in the event, which will continue until December 31.
According to Market Sales Director, David Bateman said he started the fundraiser at the St. Marys store when he was manager of the store in 2011.
Last year, the entire company collected 80,000 pairs of socks working closely with local Veterans Affairs Administration and businesses to distribute the socks and bootlaces to the military and veterans.