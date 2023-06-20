Rhonda the rock snake recently slithered onto the Diamond in downtown St. Marys. The creator encourages people to add their painted rock to see how long she can get. Rhonda originally consisted of six rocks with a Be Kind’ message shared on the last rock. As of Monday evening she has grown to 49 rocks with the addition of a tail reading “The End” along with an array of whimsical rock designs including funny faces, a dinosaur head, pattered rocks and more. Rhonda’s whimsical face features green gem eyebrows and a message to “Show you colors”.