ST. MARYS - Mike Kunes, the St. Marys Area High School head strength coach, was recently named the Pennsylvania State Director of the National High School Strength Coaches Association (NHSSCA).
“As strength coaches, we promote the safe and effective training of high school athletes to help reduce injury and increase athletic ability,” Kunes said. “I’m hoping to raise awareness to educate area schools, teams and athletic facilities about how the NHSSCA can help them.”
As part of his duties with the NHSSCA, Kunes is charged with growing the organization in the area, assisting the national north east region director in organization the North East Regional Conference, create a Pennsylvania state clinic and promote the organization through various media sources in an effort to educate, equip and empower coaches in strength and conditioning high school athletes.