ST. MARYS - The St. Marys Area High School Drama Club is wrapping up rehearsals for their fall production of “Almost, Maine” set to open Thursday evening.
“Almost, Maine’ really sets the tone for the holiday season,” said Matthew Frank, play director and SMAHS English and theatre teacher. “The nine vignettes all about love in a wintry fictional town bring the audience together with laughter and heartfelt emotion which, I believe, are two of the most important elements of the holidays.”
The curtain is set to open on the show this evening beginning at 7 p.m. inside the SMAHS Carpin Auditorium. Additional show dates are Friday and Saturday evening at the same time. Student, adult and senior citizen tickets are available at the door.
The 16-member cast including 10 backstage personnel have been rehearsing for about six weeks. While the play is a drama club production, auditions took place at the end of September and were open to all SMAHS students.
“Since the play is mainly duo performances, it has been fun to watch the partner groups grow and make big character choices together,” Frank said.
Frank’s stagecrafts class of 14 students pitched in with the production as they built set pieces and chose the design elements for the set.