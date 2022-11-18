SMAHS Drama Club Almost, Maine

Two actors in the SMAHS Drama Club show “Almost, Maine” are shown during recent rehearsals. The show debuts tonight.

ST. MARYS - The St. Marys Area High School Drama Club is wrapping up rehearsals for their fall production of “Almost, Maine” set to open Thursday evening. 

Almost, Maine’ really sets the tone for the holiday season,” said Matthew Frank,   play director and SMAHS English and theatre teacher. “The nine vignettes all about love in a wintry fictional town bring the audience together with laughter and heartfelt emotion which, I believe, are two of the most important elements of the holidays.”

