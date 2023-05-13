St. Marys Area High School crowned their 2023 prom royalty on Saturday night. This year’s queen was Audrianna Bobenrieth-Cool, the king was Eli Rippey, the prince was Liam Brem, and the princess was Maura Caskey.
